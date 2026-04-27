White Sox's Tanner Murray: Out with dislocated shoulder
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Murray on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder dislocation.
Murray suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Nationals when he landed awkwardly after making a diving catch in left field. It's unclear whether Murray will require surgery, but even if he doesn't, he's looking at an extended absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Tanner Murray: Hits first career homer•
-
White Sox's Tanner Murray: Called up to majors for first time•
-
White Sox's Tanner Murray: Overcomes finger injury•
-
White Sox's Tanner Murray: Moved to minors•
-
White Sox's Tanner Murray: Day-to-day with finger injury•
-
White Sox's Tanner Murray: Sent to White Sox•