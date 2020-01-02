White Sox's Tayron Guerrero: Designated for assignment
Guerrero was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.
Guerrero was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in December, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Luis Robert, who was placed on the 40-man roster after he signed an extension Thursday. Guerrero struggled in 52 major-league appearances with the Marlins in 2019, recording a 6.26 ERA with a 43:36 K:BB.
