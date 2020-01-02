Play

Guerrero was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday.

Guerrero was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in December, but he'll be removed from the 40-man roster in order to make room for Luis Robert, who was placed on the 40-man roster after he signed an extension Thursday. Guerrero struggled in 52 major-league appearances with the Marlins in 2019, recording a 6.26 ERA with a 43:36 K:BB.

