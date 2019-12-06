Play

The White Sox claimed Guerrero off waivers from the Marlins on Friday.

Guerrero averaged 99 mph on his fastball last season, but he did not have much of a clue where it was going as evidenced by a 16.7 percent walk rate. Command and control have always been the problem for the 6-foot-8 Guerrero, who turns 29 next month, and the Marlins gave up hope. The right-hander will compete for a bullpen role in spring training.

More News
Our Latest Stories