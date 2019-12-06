White Sox's Tayron Guerrero: Lands with White Sox
The White Sox claimed Guerrero off waivers from the Marlins on Friday.
Guerrero averaged 99 mph on his fastball last season, but he did not have much of a clue where it was going as evidenced by a 16.7 percent walk rate. Command and control have always been the problem for the 6-foot-8 Guerrero, who turns 29 next month, and the Marlins gave up hope. The right-hander will compete for a bullpen role in spring training.
