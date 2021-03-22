Guerrero was reassigned to the team's minor-league camp on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Guerrero was in spring training as a non-roster invitee, but will be unable to crack the Opening Day roster as a bullpen arm. He last pitched in the major leagues in 2019, when he posted a 6.26 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with a 43:36 K:BB across 46 innings with Miami.
