Guerrero was reassigned to the team's minor-league camp on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Guerrero was in spring training as a non-roster invitee, but will be unable to crack the Opening Day roster as a bullpen arm. He last pitched in the major leagues in 2019, when he posted a 6.26 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with a 43:36 K:BB across 46 innings with Miami.

