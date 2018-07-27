White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Called up from minors
Vieira was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Vieira will add a little extra depth to Chicago's bullpen after designating Chris Volstad for assignment in a corresponding move. Through 36 appearances with Charlotte this year, Vieira has posted a 5.05 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage situations.
