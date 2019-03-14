White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Earns spring save
Vieira mopped up Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, earning his first spring save. He struck out one in one inning.
A save in a spring training game does not mean much, but a scoreless inning from someone in the White Sox's bullpen is notable. Vieira lowered his spring ERA to 6.35, which is good relative to other returning bullpen members. There should be room for the right-hander in the 'pen.
More News
-
White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Notches first big-league save•
-
White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Called up from minors•
-
White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Returned to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Will be 26th man•
-
White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Sent back to minors•
-
White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Traded to White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...