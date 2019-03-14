Vieira mopped up Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, earning his first spring save. He struck out one in one inning.

A save in a spring training game does not mean much, but a scoreless inning from someone in the White Sox's bullpen is notable. Vieira lowered his spring ERA to 6.35, which is good relative to other returning bullpen members. There should be room for the right-hander in the 'pen.