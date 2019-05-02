Vieira (1-0) was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after earning the win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Vieira allowed only one hit and had two strikeouts over two scoreless frames, but will nonetheless return to the minors. It's officially the second time the 25-year-old was demoted Wednesday as he was temporarily called up to the White Sox to serve as the 26th man for the doubleheader.