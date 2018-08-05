Vieira walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to pick up his first career save in a 2-1 win over the Rays.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria is seemingly pulling names out of a ballcap to determine his closer on any given night -- Vieira was making just his fourth career big-league appearance, and his numbers for Triple-A Charlotte prior to his promotion (5.05 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 50:24 K:BB in 41 innings) weren't exactly dominant. The 25-year-old does boast a big fastball, so he could get a longer look in the ninth inning while the organization evaluates the talent on hand, but Vieira's track record doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.