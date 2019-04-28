White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Recalled to Chicago
Vieira was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Vieira was called up after both Nate Jones (elbow) and Eloy Jimenez were placed on the injured list. He hasn't pitched particularly well at Triple-A Charlotte, posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across nine innings this season. He'll serve as depth in the White Sox bullpen for the time being, though he doesn't figure to pitch in many high-leverage situations.
