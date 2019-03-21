White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Returned to minors
Vieira was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Vieira was unable to secure a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen thanks to a shaky spring (7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 4:5 K:BB through 6.1 innings). He should find himself in the big-league bullpen at some point in 2019.
