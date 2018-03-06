White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Sent back to minors
Vieira was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Vieira was a long-shot to crack the White Sox bullpen out of spring training given that he only has 17.2 innings at Triple-A to his name. He has plenty of upside, however. Vieira routinely hits triple digits with his fastball and keeps the ball in the park (never produced an HR/9 above 0.6 in the minors). He may be starting the year in Triple-A, but he could find himself back in Chicago later in the season if he proves himself against the most advanced minor-league hitters.
