Vieira was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Friday's game against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He allowed one run (zero earned) on a hit and two walks while striking out three over two innings.

Vieira didn't surrender an earned run in his appearance Friday evening, but the White Sox will shuttle him back to the minor leagues, likely to make room for the activation of Manny Banuelos (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list.