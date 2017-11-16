White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Traded to White Sox
Vieira was sent to the White Sox in exchange for international signing bonus pool money Thursday.
Vieira only appeared in one major-league game for Seattle this past season, striking out one during a clean inning against the Orioles in mid-August. The 24-year-old spent a majority of the year in Double-A, but also pitched in 12 games with Triple-A Tacoma once he received a call-up in July. Vieira has a big arm, and can regularly hit triple digits during his relief appearances. It seems possible that he will start the 2018 season in Triple-A, but he should be a member of Chicago's bullpen in due time.
More News
