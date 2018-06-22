White Sox's Thyago Vieira: Will be 26th man
Vieira will be up as the 26th man for the White Sox doubleheader against Oakland on Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
If Vieira is called upon to pitch in the nightcap, it will be his first appearance of the season and the second of his career. The 25-year-old is a classic relief prospect, with a big fastball and questionable command. He has a 4.40 ERA in 30.2 innings for Triple-A Charlotte this season, striking out an impressive 30 percent of batters while walking a far too high 15 percent.
