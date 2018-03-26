White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in lineup Monday
Anderson (shoulder) is in the lineup for Monday's exhibition game against the Charlotte Knights.
Anderson was scratched from Sunday's game with minor shoulder soreness, but the issue appears to be very minor as he's already back in the lineup. He should be good to go by Opening Day, barring any setbacks.
