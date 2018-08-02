Anderson, who was pulled from Tuesday's game for lack of hustle, started Wednesday and went 2-for-4 and was caught stealing in a 10-5 loss to the Royals.

Anderson was yanked from the game because he never left the batter's box on a sinking liner that was ruled as no catch and was thrown out at first base without taking a step toward the bag. It was the fourth time since spring training that Renteria has pulled a player from a game for lack of hustle.