White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in starting lineup Wednesday
Anderson, who was pulled from Tuesday's game for lack of hustle, started Wednesday and went 2-for-4 and was caught stealing in a 10-5 loss to the Royals.
Anderson was yanked from the game because he never left the batter's box on a sinking liner that was ruled as no catch and was thrown out at first base without taking a step toward the bag. It was the fourth time since spring training that Renteria has pulled a player from a game for lack of hustle.
