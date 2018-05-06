Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, two solo homers and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

Anderson has been in a bit of a rough patch lately, with just one hit in his last 18 at-bats heading into Saturday, but his big performance will hopefully get him going again. He's now hitting .261/.307/.462 with six homers and 10 stolen bases through 31 games this season.