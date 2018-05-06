White Sox's Tim Anderson: Bashes two homers Saturday
Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, two solo homers and an additional run scored in Saturday's loss to the Twins.
Anderson has been in a bit of a rough patch lately, with just one hit in his last 18 at-bats heading into Saturday, but his big performance will hopefully get him going again. He's now hitting .261/.307/.462 with six homers and 10 stolen bases through 31 games this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Snaps homer drought•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moved up to leadoff Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Two hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hits leadoff Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes fifth bag Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Manufactures run Thursday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....