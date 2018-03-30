White Sox's Tim Anderson: Belts two home runs on Opening Day
Anderson went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Thursday's win over the Royals, adding three runs and three RBI.
It took just one game for Anderson to surpass his home run total from spring training as he turned in the first multi-home run game of his career. He joined teammate Matt Davidson in the power surge Thursday with Davidson chipping in three long balls of his own. Beyond the impressive results Thursday, it's particularly encouraging that Anderson was able to belt those home runs after dealing with some shoulder issues early in the week. Anderson answered any questions about his health on Opening Day and figures to remain in the lineup Saturday when the White Sox face Ian Kennedy and the Royals.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to lineup for Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched again Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in lineup Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Held out Sunday with minor soreness•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moving down batting order•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to team•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...