Anderson went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Thursday's win over the Royals, adding three runs and three RBI.

It took just one game for Anderson to surpass his home run total from spring training as he turned in the first multi-home run game of his career. He joined teammate Matt Davidson in the power surge Thursday with Davidson chipping in three long balls of his own. Beyond the impressive results Thursday, it's particularly encouraging that Anderson was able to belt those home runs after dealing with some shoulder issues early in the week. Anderson answered any questions about his health on Opening Day and figures to remain in the lineup Saturday when the White Sox face Ian Kennedy and the Royals.