Anderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The White Sox aren't about to call it quits on Anderson in an everyday role while the team careens toward another losing season, but the young shortstop will hit the bench for a second straight game, perhaps as a result of his poor start to July (.226/.241/.358 batting line). The multi-game benching could be what Anderson needs to clear his head and adjust his approach at the dish, but fantasy owners waiting for the 23-year-old to break out should temper expectations. The .319 average he supplied in May looks to be an extreme outlier, as he's been under the .230 mark in every other month this season.