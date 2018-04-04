Anderson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Anderson has been a completely different player this season after a near season-long struggle in 2017. He lost a close friend prior to the start of last season, which is something that hung with him. But the shortstop has put that tragedy behind him, and it's showing up in the box scores. Anderson's hitting .375 (6-for-16) with three home runs, four RBI, six runs and three stolen bases.