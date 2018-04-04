White Sox's Tim Anderson: Big improvement over 2017
Anderson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 14-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
Anderson has been a completely different player this season after a near season-long struggle in 2017. He lost a close friend prior to the start of last season, which is something that hung with him. But the shortstop has put that tragedy behind him, and it's showing up in the box scores. Anderson's hitting .375 (6-for-16) with three home runs, four RBI, six runs and three stolen bases.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Steals first bag Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Belts two home runs on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to lineup for Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched again Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in lineup Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Held out Sunday with minor soreness•
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...