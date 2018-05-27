Anderson went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Anderson got a hold of his ninth and 10th home runs of the season, one off left-hander Francisco Liriano and the other off righty Louis Coleman. He now has three home runs over his past two games. While his batting average and on-base percentage leave something to be desired, Anderson has turned in strong power and speed production as he now has 10 home runs and 11 stolen bases on the season.

