White Sox's Tim Anderson: Breaks up no-no
Anderson's ninth-inning double broke up Matthew Boyd's no-hit bid in Sunday's 12-0 loss to the Tigers.
Boyd snapped several hitting streaks by White Sox players, with only Anderson able to extend his to nine games. The 23-year-old shortstop is hitting .465 with five extra-base hits, five RBI and six steals over the course of his streak.
