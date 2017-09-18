Play

Anderson's ninth-inning double broke up Matthew Boyd's no-hit bid in Sunday's 12-0 loss to the Tigers.

Boyd snapped several hitting streaks by White Sox players, with only Anderson able to extend his to nine games. The 23-year-old shortstop is hitting .465 with five extra-base hits, five RBI and six steals over the course of his streak.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast