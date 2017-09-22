White Sox's Tim Anderson: Career-best 12-game hitting streak
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and a strikeout in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Astros.
He extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games, as he continues his torrid close to the season. Anderson was hitting .232/.254/.347 on Aug. 1, and now he is slashing .263/.280/.417 with 17 home runs and 14 steals (on 15 attempts). His impressive tools have never been up for debate, but his approach still leaves a lot to be desired. Considering the way he is closing out his season, Anderson should enter 2018 as a strong power/speed target later in drafts.
