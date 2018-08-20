White Sox's Tim Anderson: Closing in on 20-20
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 win over Kansas City.
Anderson's two-run bomb was one of three the White Sox hit in the fourth inning to wipe out a six-run deficit. It was his 16th of the season, but just his third in the last 45 games. He's still too much of a free-swinger in his plate approach, but Anderson is knocking on the door of a 20-homer/20-stolen base season. That should be enough to overlook the 25-year-old's propensity to swing at pitches outside the zone, a high K% and low OBP.
