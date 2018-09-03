Anderson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-0 win over Boston.

Anderson launched a solo home run in the first inning, handing the White Sox an early lead. He'd also record his 25th and 26th doubles of the season in the series finale. Anderson has shown improvement in 2018, as with a month to go in the regular season, he's already surpassed his home run total, RBI total and stolen base total from last year.