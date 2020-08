Anderson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, one run and one RBI during Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Royals.

The 27-year-old was 3-for-16 with five strikeouts over his past four games, but he busted out with his third four-hit game of the season Saturday. Anderson has a .361/.398/.649 slash line with six homers, eight doubles, 26 runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases through 23 games.