Anderson went 4-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Anderson joined the White Sox 14-run offensive barrage, recording his sixth multi-hit game in his last 10 starts. He has reached base regularly throughout the season, illustrated by his .358 batting average and .400 on-base percentage. As a result of his ability to reach base safely and the talent of his surrounding lineup, Anderson now has 38 runs scored in just 35 contests.