Anderson went 4-for-5 with a run scored Monday against the Nationals.

Anderson is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, with his last two performances being multi-hit efforts. Despite a down year, he is closing the season well as he's maintained a .333 average with eight runs scored and a stolen bases across 16 games in September. However, as has been the case, he's shown very little ability to hit for power as he has only two extra-base hits -- both doubles -- in that same 16-game span.