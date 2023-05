Anderson went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Guardians.

Anderson delivered his lone hit in the third inning, which drove in Clint Frazier. That was only his third RBI across 21 games since he returned from a knee injury May 2. Anderson has been a significant disappointment overall this season as he has yet to homer across 138 plate appearances, though he's salvaged some fantasy value by swiping six bags.