Anderson went 3-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Royals.

Anderson was one of the few positives offensively for Chicago, as he delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning. It was his sixth multi-hit game in his last 11 starts, during which he's tallied four RBI and five runs scored. For the season, Anderson has maintained a .338/.371/.489 line across 140 plate appearances.