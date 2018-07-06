White Sox's Tim Anderson: Day-to-day after HBP
Anderson is day-to-day with a sore forearm, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Anderson was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday's loss to the Astros and was reportedly dealing with some soreness after the game. With that, the White Sox will reevaluate their starting shortstop Friday before making a decision on whether to keep Anderson in the lineup or give him the day off. If Anderson is given the day off, Yolmer Sanchez could slide over to shortstop.
