Anderson is away from the team while dealing with a personal matter. He is day-to-day.

He is hitting .231 with one home run in 13 at-bats this spring, but is currently away from the team. Anderson is an appealing source of power and speed later in drafts (current NFBC ADP of 197.4). While he hit 17 home runs and stole 15 bases in 146 games last season, a 20/20 season isn't out of the question in the coming years.