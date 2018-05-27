Anderson jammed his thumb a few days ago, but has played through the injury, Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The injury hasn't been a factor at the plate, where Anderson has five hits, including three home runs, over the last two games. In the field, however, he was tagged with three errors (two on the same play) Saturday. "It's feeling better," said Anderson, whose right hand was wrapped. "It's getting better every day so I can't complain."