White Sox's Tim Anderson: Delivers key hit Friday
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.
Anderson lashed a two-run triple in the sixth inning to break a tie game. It was the fourth straight game with a hit for Anderson, who has batted .344 (11-for-32) with seven extra-base hits (four home runs), 11 RBI and nine runs scored over the last nine games since his season average bottomed out at .230. There was a report earlier in the week about a thumb injury, but that's had more effect on him as a fielder than as a hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with sore thumb•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Blasts two home runs•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Slugs eighth homer Friday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes bag in Sunday's win•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...