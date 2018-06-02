Anderson went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-3 win over the Brewers.

Anderson lashed a two-run triple in the sixth inning to break a tie game. It was the fourth straight game with a hit for Anderson, who has batted .344 (11-for-32) with seven extra-base hits (four home runs), 11 RBI and nine runs scored over the last nine games since his season average bottomed out at .230. There was a report earlier in the week about a thumb injury, but that's had more effect on him as a fielder than as a hitter.