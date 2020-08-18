Anderson went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs Monday against the Tigers.
Anderson took Matthew Boyd deep twice in the first two innings of the game. He now has four home runs on the season, with three coming in the last week. Despite a minimum stint on the injured list early in the season, Anderson has scored 16 runs and hit .340/.375/.679 across 56 plate appearances.
