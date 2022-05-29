Anderson was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs with an apparent right leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson suffered the injury during the fifth inning while making a play on a grounder up the middle, and he favored his right leg while being helped off the field. The 28-year-old went 1-for-2 prior to this exit, and his availability going forward will remain in question until more is known about the injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Dealing with groin strain•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Keeps racking up hits•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Another multi-hit game•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homer, three RBI•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Returns to lineup for nightcap•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched from Game 1 lineup•