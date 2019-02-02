Anderson is confident he'll build on the success he had in 2018, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Anderson became a 20-20 hitter in 2018, setting career highs with 20 homers and 26 stolen bases, while adding career-bests in doubles (28), runs (77) and walks (30). While his .281 on-base percentage suggests more work is needed at the plate, Anderson is pleased with his progression as a hitter. Hidden by his offensive outburst last year, the 25-year-old improved defensively, suggesting he'll remain at shortstop despite speculation he might be moved off that spot. He went from minus-16.3 UZR/150 and minus-8 in DRS in 2017 to plus-.7 and 0, respectively, in 2018. He worked hard on his defensive deficiencies with bench coach Joe McEwing. Continued improvement in the field means Anderson could stick at shortstop, even if the White Sox add Manny Machado.