Anderson went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Detroit.
The shortstop has hit safely in seven straight games, going 11-for-32 (.348) in that span. Only two of Anderson's hits during the streak have gone for extra bases, and both were doubles in Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old is slashing .298/.331/.412 with six home runs, 28 RBI, 48 runs scored and 14 stolen bases in 20 attempts through 69 games this year.
