Anderson went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Tigers.

Anderson has been on fire of late, extending his hitting streak to three games and going 7-for-13 with two homers, five RBI, four extra-base hits and seven runs scored in that stretch. He also increased his average to a stellar .379, one of the highest marks in the American League.