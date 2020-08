Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a single, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Tigers.

Anderson extended Chicago's lead to 5-0 with his home run off Tyler Alexander in the fourth inning. The 2019 MLB batting champion is 13-for-32 with four homers and seven RBI since being reinstated from the injured list on Aug. 11. He will bring an impressive .379/.414/.758 slash line into the weekend series with the Cubs.