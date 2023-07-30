Anderson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.

He hadn't gone yard in over a calendar year, but Anderson ended the drought by driving a Logan Allen fastball deep to left field in the first inning. The shortstop appears to be on the trade block with the deadline approaching, so he's picked the right time to catch fire at the plate -- since the All-Star break, Anderson's slashing .351/.413/.439, a far cry from his .245/.286/.293 line on the season.