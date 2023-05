Anderson went 4-for-5 with one RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 12-3 victory over Detroit.

Anderson notched his second four-hit outing of the season and extended his hitting steak to four games. However, the veteran is still hitting just .264 across 34 appearances to start the year, which is concerning given he's hit over .300 in each of the past four years. Even worse, Anderson hasn't hit a home run this season and has a lower SLG (.300) than OBP (.304).