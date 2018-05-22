White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets breather Tuesday
Anderson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Anderson will head to the bench for just the second time all season after starting five straight games and going just 3-for-18 (.167) over that stretch. Jose Rondon will start at shortstop and hit eighth in his stead.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes bag in Sunday's win•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swats seventh homer•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Bashes two homers Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Snaps homer drought•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moved up to leadoff Friday•
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...