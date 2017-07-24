White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets mental break
Anderson was not in the starting lineup for a second consecutive day Sunday, as manager Rick Renteria wanted to give the struggling young shortstop a "little mental break," Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Renteria sat down with Anderson at length prior to Sunday's game and said the shortstop is "in as good a place as he can be right now." Anderson is currently mired in a 12-for-61 (.197) skid that has dropped his average to .243. It sounds like the young shortstop will be back in the lineup Monday, when the White Sox tangle with the crosstown-rival Cubs.
