White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes 2-for-5 against Rangers
Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 10-5 victory for the White Sox over the Rangers on Sunday.
The 25-year-old raised his average up to .251 with this multi-hit effort on an explosive day for the White Sox offense. Anderson continues to be a cross-category asset, with 13 homers and 17 steals to go along with 45 runs and 34 RBI. He doesn't hit for especially high average and his .433 slugging percentage isn't spectacular, but Anderson has nonetheless posted a respectable .745 OPS over his 291 at-bats, and his ability on the basepaths also drastically enhances his fantasy value.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes two bags Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers, steals base in loss•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Homers, scores three runs•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Produces without hit•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Rare day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...