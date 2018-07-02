Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 10-5 victory for the White Sox over the Rangers on Sunday.

The 25-year-old raised his average up to .251 with this multi-hit effort on an explosive day for the White Sox offense. Anderson continues to be a cross-category asset, with 13 homers and 17 steals to go along with 45 runs and 34 RBI. He doesn't hit for especially high average and his .433 slugging percentage isn't spectacular, but Anderson has nonetheless posted a respectable .745 OPS over his 291 at-bats, and his ability on the basepaths also drastically enhances his fantasy value.