White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep against lefty
Anderson went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Sunday against the Royals.
Anderson came in with a .315/.333/.441 line against lefties, and was once again promoted to the leadoff spot with southpaw Jason Vargas on the mound for Kansas City. He rewarded that decision with a long ball in the fifth inning, but that was ultimately far from enough in what ended as a lopsided 14-6 loss. The shortstop's affordability in daily formats makes him worth a look when facing left-handers.
