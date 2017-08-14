Anderson went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer Sunday against the Royals.

Anderson came in with a .315/.333/.441 line against lefties, and was once again promoted to the leadoff spot with southpaw Jason Vargas on the mound for Kansas City. He rewarded that decision with a long ball in the fifth inning, but that was ultimately far from enough in what ended as a lopsided 14-6 loss. The shortstop's affordability in daily formats makes him worth a look when facing left-handers.