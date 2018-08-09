White Sox's Tim Anderson: Goes deep in losing effort
Anderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.
The 25-year-old blasted his 15th homer of the year in this one, sending a solo shot to right in the fifth inning. To go along with a .240/.2888/.402 line, Anderson is tied for fifth in the American League with 22 steals, though he's only swiped one bag since July 8.
