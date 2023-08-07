Anderson was suspended six games for his role in Saturday's brawl between the White Sox and Guardians, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson ended up on the wrong side of his tussle with Cleveland's Jose Ramirez, but having essentially started the melee, he wound up with a suspension twice as long as his counterpart. Anderson is appealing the suspension, so it remains to be seen exactly how much time he will miss. He will be eligible to continue playing until a final decision is announced.
