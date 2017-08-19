Anderson went 3-for-4 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Anderson's three-hit night was his first since May 21, when his batting average reached a season-high .264. It's been a big struggle since then for the 23-year-old shortstop, but he's showed signs of a rebound in August. He's hit safely in 14 of the last 15 games, slashing .328/.348/.688/1.036 with five home runs, four doubles, two triples, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored over that stretch. Despite the productive run, Anderson remains very much a work in progress. He strikes out way too much and doesn't get on base enough, so plate discipline and pitch recognition should be the main areas of focus over the final six weeks of the season and into the offseason.