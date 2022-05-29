Anderson (groin) will require a trip to the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Anderson sustained a right groin strain while fielding a grounder up the middle during Sunday's win over the Cubs, and he had to be helped off the field. While manager Tony La Russa doesn't yet know the severity of the 28-year-old's injury, La Russa said that the shortstop will "for sure" require a trip to the injured list. Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick should see additional playing time at shortstop while Anderson is sidelined.
